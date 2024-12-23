Left Menu

Simeon Brown Urges Road Safety This Summer with Increased Police Presence

“You can expect to see Police anywhere, anytime, on the road. They will be out to deter dangerous behaviors, ensuring road users remain safe,” Mr. Brown said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-12-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 12:33 IST
Simeon Brown Urges Road Safety This Summer with Increased Police Presence
“You can expect to see Police anywhere, anytime, on the road. They will be out to deter dangerous behaviours, ensuring road users remain safe,” Mr. Brown said. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Transport Minister Simeon Brown is urging New Zealanders to prioritize road safety this summer, highlighting the increased presence of police on the nation’s roads to ensure compliance with traffic rules during the busy holiday season.

“This time of year can be stressful, and stress can lead to poor decision-making on the roads. Whether you’re heading to see loved ones, enjoying a road trip with friends, or exploring New Zealand’s stunning landscapes, please drive responsibly,” Mr Brown stated.

Increased Police Presence and Enforcement

Motorists can expect heightened visibility of law enforcement throughout the summer period, with police actively targeting behaviours that endanger lives, including speeding, impaired driving, and failure to wear seatbelts.

“You can expect to see Police anywhere, anytime, on the road. They will be out to deter dangerous behaviours, ensuring road users remain safe,” Mr. Brown said.

Addressing Impaired Driving

Highlighting the government’s focus on reducing alcohol and drug-related road deaths, Mr. Brown underscored the importance of sober driving.

“Drunk and drugged drivers are the leading contributors to fatalities on our roads. If you’re drinking this holiday season, don’t drive. It’s a decision that could save lives,” he emphasized.

The government’s intensified efforts are showing results, with over 850,000 additional alcohol breath tests conducted in 2023/24 compared to the previous year. For 2024/25, the government has set an ambitious target of 3.3 million alcohol breath tests annually.

“We know these measures work. Alcohol and drug testing are proven life-saving strategies. That’s why we’re investing heavily in road policing and enforcement,” Mr. Brown added.

Upcoming Drug Testing Measures

In a significant move to tackle drug-impaired driving, the government is advancing legislation to implement roadside oral fluid drug testing. Starting in 2025, police will be equipped with oral fluid testing devices to screen drivers for drugs, similar to existing drink-driving protocols.

“This new tool will be critical in reducing drug-related deaths on our roads,” Mr. Brown noted.

Safe Driving Tips for the Holidays

The Minister also provided practical advice for motorists during the busy holiday period:

  • Plan Ahead: Know your route and schedule breaks during long drives.
  • Check Weather Conditions: Adapt your driving to road and weather conditions.
  • Avoid Impairment: Don’t drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Driving to the conditions and planning ahead are simple steps that can prevent tragedies. Let’s all work together to make our roads safer this summer,” he said.

Holiday Travel Period

The official Christmas-New Year holiday period for 2024 begins at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, December 24, and concludes at 6:00 AM on Friday, January 3, 2025.

As Kiwis hit the road this holiday season, the government is reminding everyone to remain vigilant, make responsible choices, and help ensure a safe summer for all road users.

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024