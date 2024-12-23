Simeon Brown Urges Road Safety This Summer with Increased Police Presence

Transport Minister Simeon Brown is urging New Zealanders to prioritize road safety this summer, highlighting the increased presence of police on the nation’s roads to ensure compliance with traffic rules during the busy holiday season.

“This time of year can be stressful, and stress can lead to poor decision-making on the roads. Whether you’re heading to see loved ones, enjoying a road trip with friends, or exploring New Zealand’s stunning landscapes, please drive responsibly,” Mr Brown stated.

Increased Police Presence and Enforcement

Motorists can expect heightened visibility of law enforcement throughout the summer period, with police actively targeting behaviours that endanger lives, including speeding, impaired driving, and failure to wear seatbelts.

“You can expect to see Police anywhere, anytime, on the road. They will be out to deter dangerous behaviours, ensuring road users remain safe,” Mr. Brown said.

Addressing Impaired Driving

Highlighting the government’s focus on reducing alcohol and drug-related road deaths, Mr. Brown underscored the importance of sober driving.

“Drunk and drugged drivers are the leading contributors to fatalities on our roads. If you’re drinking this holiday season, don’t drive. It’s a decision that could save lives,” he emphasized.

The government’s intensified efforts are showing results, with over 850,000 additional alcohol breath tests conducted in 2023/24 compared to the previous year. For 2024/25, the government has set an ambitious target of 3.3 million alcohol breath tests annually.

“We know these measures work. Alcohol and drug testing are proven life-saving strategies. That’s why we’re investing heavily in road policing and enforcement,” Mr. Brown added.

Upcoming Drug Testing Measures

In a significant move to tackle drug-impaired driving, the government is advancing legislation to implement roadside oral fluid drug testing. Starting in 2025, police will be equipped with oral fluid testing devices to screen drivers for drugs, similar to existing drink-driving protocols.

“This new tool will be critical in reducing drug-related deaths on our roads,” Mr. Brown noted.

Safe Driving Tips for the Holidays

The Minister also provided practical advice for motorists during the busy holiday period:

Plan Ahead: Know your route and schedule breaks during long drives.

Know your route and schedule breaks during long drives. Check Weather Conditions: Adapt your driving to road and weather conditions.

Adapt your driving to road and weather conditions. Avoid Impairment: Don’t drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“Driving to the conditions and planning ahead are simple steps that can prevent tragedies. Let’s all work together to make our roads safer this summer,” he said.

Holiday Travel Period

The official Christmas-New Year holiday period for 2024 begins at 4:00 PM on Tuesday, December 24, and concludes at 6:00 AM on Friday, January 3, 2025.

As Kiwis hit the road this holiday season, the government is reminding everyone to remain vigilant, make responsible choices, and help ensure a safe summer for all road users.