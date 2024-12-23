Left Menu

China Shares Data on Baltic Sea Cable Investigation

China has provided information for a joint investigation into severed Baltic Sea cables and invited Germany, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark to join. However, Sweden criticized China's limited access and refusal to allow its prosecutor to board the suspected vessel Yi Peng 3, according to a Financial Times report.

China has taken steps to assist in a collaborative investigation concerning two severed undersea cables in the Baltic Sea by providing crucial information and related documents. The foreign ministry announced that Germany, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark have been invited to participate in the probe.

Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China's foreign ministry, commented on the situation during a news briefing after a Financial Times report cited Sweden's concerns over restricted access. The report claimed that Sweden criticized China for not allowing their public prosecutor to board the suspected vessel, Yi Peng 3, despite the ongoing open investigation.

The investigation aims to determine the cause and responsibility for the damage to the cables, which has drawn international attention and involves several countries bordering the Baltic Sea.

