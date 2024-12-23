Controversy Strikes Karnataka Legislature: Alleged Attack and Arrest
A case has been registered against unknown individuals for allegedly attempting to attack BJP MLC C T Ravi in Karnataka's Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. This incident followed Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar's accusation of derogatory remarks. The police are reviewing footage to identify the perpetrators, while Ravi has been arrested and later released.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events within the Karnataka Legislature, police have registered a case against unidentified individuals for an alleged attack attempt on BJP MLC C T Ravi. The incident occurred on December 19 at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha following accusations from Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.
Laxmi Hebbalkar accused Ravi of using derogatory language, prompting a chaotic scene in the Legislative Council. Subsequently, Ravi and colleagues staged a protest, denouncing what they termed 'goonda raj,' while police took action based on complaints filed by multiple MLCs.
With the intervention of the Karnataka High Court, Ravi was released after being arrested the same day. Video footage is under review, as authorities strive to ascertain the identities of those involved in the alleged incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Foiled Abductions & Arms Seizure: A Militant's Arrest in Manipur
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Arrest of Former Defense Minister Shakes Nation
Teacher Arrested in Disturbing Abuse Case at Coaching Centre
South Korean Political Crisis Deepens as Former Defense Minister Arrested
Viral Video: Woman's Harrowing Escape from Dog Attack