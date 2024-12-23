Controversy Strikes Karnataka Legislature: Alleged Attack and Arrest

In a dramatic turn of events within the Karnataka Legislature, police have registered a case against unidentified individuals for an alleged attack attempt on BJP MLC C T Ravi. The incident occurred on December 19 at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha following accusations from Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Laxmi Hebbalkar accused Ravi of using derogatory language, prompting a chaotic scene in the Legislative Council. Subsequently, Ravi and colleagues staged a protest, denouncing what they termed 'goonda raj,' while police took action based on complaints filed by multiple MLCs.

With the intervention of the Karnataka High Court, Ravi was released after being arrested the same day. Video footage is under review, as authorities strive to ascertain the identities of those involved in the alleged incident.

