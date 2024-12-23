Left Menu

Political Storm Over Beed Sarpanch's Murder: Nana Patole Demands Minister's Removal

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole urged the removal of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde from the state council to ensure an unbiased investigation into the Beed sarpanch murder case. Allegations link Munde to the accused. Police arrested four people, but the opposition hints at a larger conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Parbhani | Updated: 23-12-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 15:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra political scene is abuzz as Congress president Nana Patole called for the immediate removal of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde from the state cabinet. Patole insists that Munde's sacking is crucial for an impartial investigation into the alleged murder of Beed's Massajog village sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh.

Amidst these charges, allegations have surfaced linking Munde to the accused perpetrators, raising concerns over the region's law and order. Beed's MLAs reportedly flagged unresolved connections between the Food and Civil Supplies Minister and those responsible for the crime during a recent legislative assembly debate.

Opposition figures claim Valmik Karad masterminded the murder, and although not formally accused, his ties to Munde have been questioned. To provide clarity, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has authorized a judicial probe while maintaining a tight grip on the state's Home portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

