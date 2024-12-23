Tragic Electrocutions Spark Human Rights Concerns in Tamil Nadu

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and the state's police chief following reports of two contract laborers being tragically electrocuted in Tiruchi. Working with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, they suffered fatal accidents while repairing a high-tension overhead power line.

The NHRC's statement highlighted the reoccurrence of such incidents in Tamil Nadu, denouncing them as serious human rights violations. The Commission took suo motu cognisance of media reports detailing the deaths of the workers due to gross negligence by the electricity department, which allegedly failed to ensure the power supply was fully turned off during repairs.

Notices have been sent to the state's chief secretary and the director general of police, demanding a comprehensive report within two weeks. The report should include the status of any FIRs filed, compensation details for the victims' families, and measures adopted by the state government and Tangedco to prevent further incidents.

