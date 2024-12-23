Left Menu

Justice Served: Trio Convicted in Chilling 2015 Dacoity & Murder Case

Three men have been convicted for a 2015 dacoity and murder case, confirmed by CCTV footage. The court criticized the lack of immediate medical aid for the victim, who was dead upon hospital arrival. While two suspects remain at large, one accused was acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:59 IST
A local court has found three men guilty in a 2015 case involving robbery and murder, confirming their identities through clear CCTV footage.

The court criticized the absence of urgent medical care for the victim, who succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

In the trial presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Vikram, the court acknowledged the lack of independent witnesses but validated the evidence presented.

