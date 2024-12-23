Amit Shah Highlights Transformative Advances in National Security at IB Centenary Lecture

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, delivered the 37th Intelligence Bureau Centenary Endowment Lecture in New Delhi today. The event was attended by senior officials, including the Union Home Secretary, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, former Directors of the Intelligence Bureau, Directors General of Central Police Forces and Central Armed Police Forces, and senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In his comprehensive address, Shri Shah highlighted the remarkable strides made in securing India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He detailed how decisive policies and concerted efforts over the last decade have strengthened national security, improved intelligence capabilities, and positioned India as a global leader.

Key Achievements in Tackling National Security Challenges

Shri Shah underscored that India has achieved near-decisive victories in addressing three longstanding issues: insurgency in the Northeast, Left-Wing Extremism, and instability in Kashmir. Over the past five years, incidents of violence in these regions have declined by 70%, with fatalities reduced by 86%. These achievements, he said, were the result of strict policies and a firm resolve by the Modi government.

He credited the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for its vigilance, proactivity, and dedication, noting the agency’s key role in safeguarding the country from threats ranging from terrorism to organized crime. He lauded the IB's tradition of sacrifice and the adoption of modern technologies and methodologies, which have significantly enhanced its effectiveness in the face of evolving challenges.

Expanding the Scope of National Security

Shri Shah emphasized that security is no longer confined to physical borders and territorial sovereignty. Instead, it now encompasses domains such as innovation, technology, the economy, and critical infrastructure. He warned that any lapse in protecting these areas could compromise the nation’s sovereignty and development.

The Minister highlighted the growing threat of cyberattacks and digital vulnerabilities, urging a shift in focus to emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). He stressed the need for the IB to broaden its definition of security and prepare for futuristic threats, including cyber warfare, misinformation, and psychological warfare.

Tackling Emerging Threats with Modern Tools

Addressing the intensifying challenges posed by misinformation, divisive forces, and cybercrimes, Shri Shah called for innovative approaches to intelligence gathering and threat mitigation. He emphasized the importance of leveraging blockchain analysis tools for cryptocurrency tracking and countering hoax calls and fake emails designed to spread fear and disruption.

He also highlighted the critical role of information and data protection in the digital age, advocating for the IB to adopt advanced strategies and technologies to safeguard the country’s infrastructure and information ecosystem.

Building a Robust Intelligence Ecosystem

Shri Shah stressed that a secure society is the foundation for economic and social development. He outlined four key dimensions of the intelligence ecosystem: society, sovereignty, security, and vigilance, emphasizing their seamless communication and integration to maintain national stability.

The Minister also called for enhanced coordination with friendly nations to detect and neutralize anti-India networks. He advocated for offensive intelligence measures and the timely exchange of vital information to address transnational threats effectively.

Strengthening Anti-Terrorism Frameworks

Highlighting the government’s "Whole of Government Approach" to combating terrorism, Shri Shah detailed several measures implemented since 2014. These include enhanced legal frameworks, improved coordination between states and central agencies, and new criminal laws introduced this year to modernize the justice system and address security challenges.

The Minister expressed confidence that these laws, developed after extensive consultations, would expedite justice delivery and strengthen national security frameworks.

Vision for a Developed India by 2047

Looking ahead, Shri Shah outlined a roadmap to make India a fully developed nation by 2047. He emphasized the need for young officers to drive this vision by adopting cutting-edge technologies and reshaping traditional approaches to intelligence and security.

He also highlighted the need for comprehensive strategies to counter emerging challenges such as social media-driven drug trade, cyber espionage, and the radicalization of youth.

India’s Global Leadership Role

Shri Shah emphasized that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has transitioned from being a regional power to a global leader. He highlighted India’s growing influence in international diplomacy, economics, and security, stressing the need to maintain and build upon this stature.

He concluded by calling on young officers and information warriors to rise to the challenges posed by modern threats and ensure that India remains secure, unified, and on a path of inclusive development.