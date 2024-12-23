Left Menu

Murder and Terror: High-Profile CEO Case Hits Court

Luigi Mangione pled not guilty to multiple murder and terror charges in a state court after the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare's CEO. His trial will proceed alongside federal charges, which could result in the death penalty, while state charges offer a maximum life sentence without parole.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:13 IST
Murder and Terror: High-Profile CEO Case Hits Court
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Luigi Mangione, accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare's CEO, pleaded not guilty to murder and terror charges during a Monday court appearance.

The 26-year-old attended a hearing in a Manhattan court where he was shackled and charged with multiple murder counts, including terrorism-related charges.

While federal charges could lead to a death sentence, the state court proceedings, anticipated to commence first, could result in a maximum life sentence without parole. Prosecutors have indicated both cases will proceed concurrently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024