Murder and Terror: High-Profile CEO Case Hits Court

Luigi Mangione, accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare's CEO, pleaded not guilty to murder and terror charges during a Monday court appearance.

The 26-year-old attended a hearing in a Manhattan court where he was shackled and charged with multiple murder counts, including terrorism-related charges.

While federal charges could lead to a death sentence, the state court proceedings, anticipated to commence first, could result in a maximum life sentence without parole. Prosecutors have indicated both cases will proceed concurrently.

(With inputs from agencies.)