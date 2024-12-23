Calls for Reservation Reform Echo in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday pledged to a group of protesting students that a cabinet sub-committee's report on the region's contentious reservation policy would be ready within six months.

The ongoing protests, which gained a prominent political ally in National Conference leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, center around the call for the 'rationalisation' of the reservation system post-Article 370 abrogation. Currently, the open merit category is restricted to 30 percent after reservations were extended to Pahari-speaking people, sparking dissent among students who demand a merit-focused system.

The protest has drawn wide political support, with figures such as PDP's Waheed Para and Awami Ittehad Party MLA Sheikh Khursheed advocating for a fairer allocation system. The demonstrations underscore a passionate plea for balanced affirmative action where merit, they argue, should not be compromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)