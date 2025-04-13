Left Menu

Shockwaves in Srinagar: Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and the Two-Decade Land Scam

National Conference MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi reacted to a recent chargesheet by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in a decades-old land scam. The case involves alleged tampering with revenue records and fraud leading to undue compensation payments. Mehdi was named among 22 individuals implicated, but claims no prior notice or questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 13-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 20:01 IST
Shockwaves in Srinagar: Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and the Two-Decade Land Scam
In a startling development, National Conference Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi expressed astonishment over a chargesheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) regarding a two-decade-old land scam. According to Mehdi, he was blindsided by the Saturday revelation as there had been no prior legal communication or questioning directed at him concerning the case.

Mehdi, noted for his leadership among the Shia community, was named alongside 21 others in the ACB's legal filing. The charges allege that corrupt practices were employed within the Rukhs and Farms department, leading to falsified extensive compensation claims over state land in Kashmir. These corrupt practices, according to the ACB, resulted in a substantial loss of Rs 38.20 lakh to the state exchequer.

The land in question had previously been allocated for the rehabilitation of Dal Lake residents, with subsequent compensation processes under scrutiny. Mehdi defended his compensation as legitimate inheritance. However, the case's investigation unearthed conspiracies indicting officials and beneficiaries for distorting land records and inflating claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

