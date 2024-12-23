Shocking Case: Woman Arrested for Aiding Lawyer in Brutal Abuse
A 41-year-old woman in Kerala was arrested for allegedly facilitating the sexual abuse of her minor relative by a lawyer. The woman, who was entrusted with the girl's care, instead took her to the accused lawyer who assaulted her on multiple occasions, threatening severe consequences if the abuse was disclosed.
In a deeply disturbing case, Kerala police have apprehended a 41-year-old woman accused of conspiring in the sexual abuse of her minor relative by a high court lawyer. The lawyer, who remains at large, was allegedly aided by the woman over a prolonged period.
The investigation reveals that the woman, tasked with the minor's care in her mother's absence, instead facilitated the minor's repeated abuse by the lawyer. The abuse began in Kozhencherry and continued in various locations until this June, police reports indicate.
Adding to the appalling nature of the crime, the lawyer allegedly threatened to ruin the young victim's life and circulate videos if she exposed the abuse. The Child Welfare Committee intervened to rescue the girl, who then provided a detailed statement leading to official charges.
