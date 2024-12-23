Left Menu

Reconstructing Tragedy: FSL Team Revisits Sambhal Shooting Scene

A Forensic Science Laboratory team in Lucknow recreated the events of a fatal shooting in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, where four people died during a protest. The violence erupted over a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, leaving several injured, including police officers.

  • Country:
  • India

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) from Lucknow dispatched a team to Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal to recreate the events of a tragic shooting incident on November 24. This incident left four individuals dead and several others injured, as per police reports.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar addressed the media, revealing that the FSL experts, accompanied by other investigative officers, reconstructed the situation leading up to the gunfire. The violence occurred during a protest against a court-directed survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid.

This outbreak of violence resulted in the loss of four lives and injuries to numerous individuals, including police personnel involved in controlling the protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

