Fatal Stabbing in Jahangirpuri: Police Apprehend Two Juveniles

In a tragic incident in the Jahangirpuri area of northwest Delhi, a stabbing has resulted in the death of one man and severe injuries to another. The Delhi police have promptly apprehended two juveniles suspected to be connected with the attack, according to an official report released on Monday.

The police responded swiftly by dispatching a team after receiving an emergency call. Upon arrival, the team discovered that one of the victims, Pawan, 45, had sustained severe injuries while the other victim, Aman, 21, unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Initial investigations point towards previous enmity as the motive behind the attack. To ensure a thorough probe, the police have formed multiple teams dedicated to investigating the incident, aiming to uncover the complete circumstances surrounding the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)