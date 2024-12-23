Wealth Unveiled: Raid on Cooperative Society's Assistant Manager

An extensive raid conducted by the Lokayukta police in Dhar and Indore has revealed unaccounted property valued at more than Rs 4 crore. The wealth, allegedly hidden by Kaniram Mandloi, an assistant manager at a cooperative credit society, and his brothers, has raised significant questions about financial impropriety.

Deputy Superintendent of Police RD Mishra informed that the operation targeted five properties linked to Mandloi and his brothers. These locations contained movable and immovable assets totaling Rs 7.42 crore, including cash, precious metals, and agricultural assets like poultry and goat centers.

Although Mandloi has been in service since 1999, his legal earnings were estimated at only Rs 3 crore. Authorities have commenced a thorough investigation into the potential discrepancies regarding the wealth amassed by the four brothers.

(With inputs from agencies.)