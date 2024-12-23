Left Menu

Delhi's Water Woes: Blame Game Over Ammonia Levels in Yamuna River

Delhi faces a water shortage as elevated ammonia levels in the Yamuna river force a reduction in water production at the Wazirabad treatment plant. The AAP and BJP exchange accusations over the cause, with claims of industrial pollution and inadequate infrastructure fueling the political dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi is grappling with a water shortage crisis due to rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna river, triggering a political blame game between the AAP and the BJP.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) announced it would rationalize water supply after the Wazirabad water treatment plant reported a significant decrease in production.

AAP officials pointed fingers at Haryana's BJP government for industrial dumping, while BJP leaders stated Delhi's outdated infrastructure is to blame for the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

