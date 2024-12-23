Delhi's Water Woes: Blame Game Over Ammonia Levels in Yamuna River

Delhi is grappling with a water shortage crisis due to rising ammonia levels in the Yamuna river, triggering a political blame game between the AAP and the BJP.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) announced it would rationalize water supply after the Wazirabad water treatment plant reported a significant decrease in production.

AAP officials pointed fingers at Haryana's BJP government for industrial dumping, while BJP leaders stated Delhi's outdated infrastructure is to blame for the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)