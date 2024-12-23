Biden's Bold Clemency Move: A Preemptive Strike Against the Death Penalty

In a significant move before handing over power, U.S. President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 37 out of 40 federal inmates on death row, changing their fates to life imprisonment without parole. This action thwarts President-elect Donald Trump's intentions to resume federal executions at a rapid pace.

Biden, who has long opposed the death penalty, had put federal executions on hold upon taking office. His latest decision comes after mounting pressure from Democrats, religious figures, and human rights activists. Despite criticisms from Republicans, Biden stands firm on his stance, citing conscience and experience.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International USA, have lauded Biden's decision as a significant step towards ending the federal death penalty. However, the move has drawn ire from Republican leaders, who argue it's a misuse of presidential pardon power.

(With inputs from agencies.)