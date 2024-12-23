Left Menu

Biden's Bold Clemency Move: A Preemptive Strike Against the Death Penalty

U.S. President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates to life imprisonment, frustrating President-elect Donald Trump's plans to resume federal executions. Biden's decision aligns with his anti-death penalty stance and faces both praise from human rights groups and criticism from Republicans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:10 IST
Biden's Bold Clemency Move: A Preemptive Strike Against the Death Penalty

In a significant move before handing over power, U.S. President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 37 out of 40 federal inmates on death row, changing their fates to life imprisonment without parole. This action thwarts President-elect Donald Trump's intentions to resume federal executions at a rapid pace.

Biden, who has long opposed the death penalty, had put federal executions on hold upon taking office. His latest decision comes after mounting pressure from Democrats, religious figures, and human rights activists. Despite criticisms from Republicans, Biden stands firm on his stance, citing conscience and experience.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International USA, have lauded Biden's decision as a significant step towards ending the federal death penalty. However, the move has drawn ire from Republican leaders, who argue it's a misuse of presidential pardon power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024