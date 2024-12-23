Tragic Incident: Young Boy Dies in SUV Crash

A tragic accident in Navi Mumbai late Saturday night claimed the life of a six-year-old boy, Harsh Arethia. The unfortunate incident occurred when an SUV struck a road median, causing its rear to lift approximately seven feet into the air before crashing down onto the bonnet of the car in which Harsh was traveling.

According to a police official, Harsh was accompanied by his father and three cousins at the time of the accident. The SUV driver, Vinod Pachade, has been charged with causing death by negligence and rash driving, as reported by Vashi police station API Dipak Gavit.

The complaint was lodged by Harsh's father, Mavji Arethia, following the devastating incident. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event in the Vashi area of Navi Mumbai.

