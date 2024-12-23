Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Young Boy Dies in SUV Crash

A six-year-old boy named Harsh Arethia tragically died in Navi Mumbai when an SUV hit a road median and landed on the car's bonnet he was traveling in. The driver, Vinod Pachade, faces charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving, as per police reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:39 IST
A tragic accident in Navi Mumbai late Saturday night claimed the life of a six-year-old boy, Harsh Arethia. The unfortunate incident occurred when an SUV struck a road median, causing its rear to lift approximately seven feet into the air before crashing down onto the bonnet of the car in which Harsh was traveling.

According to a police official, Harsh was accompanied by his father and three cousins at the time of the accident. The SUV driver, Vinod Pachade, has been charged with causing death by negligence and rash driving, as reported by Vashi police station API Dipak Gavit.

The complaint was lodged by Harsh's father, Mavji Arethia, following the devastating incident. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event in the Vashi area of Navi Mumbai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

