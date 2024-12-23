Judge Blocks Biden's Privacy Rule on Reproductive Health and Gender Identity

A federal judge in Texas has ruled against a privacy rule by the Biden administration concerning reproductive health and gender transition treatments. The regulation was blocked following a challenge by a Texas doctor, represented by a conservative Christian legal group. The decision curtails the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from enforcing the rule.

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, appointed by former President Trump, issued a preliminary injunction to support Doctor Carmen Purl's lawsuit. The rule, which was intended to prevent healthcare providers from disclosing abortion information to state authorities, is part of the Biden administration's response to recent abortion restrictions.

The U.S. Supreme Court previously overturned Roe v. Wade, intensifying debates on abortion access rights. HHS's attempt to safeguard patient data has faced criticism from groups claiming it impedes reporting abuses. Despite opposition, the administration remains committed to protecting reproductive healthcare privacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)