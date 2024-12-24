New French Government Announced Amid Political Turmoil

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced the formation of a new government following the dramatic collapse of the previous Cabinet due to intense battles over the national budget.

Newly appointed Prime Minister Francois Bayrou's administration consists of a mix of outgoing conservative members and fresh faces from centrist and left-wing backgrounds. The primary challenge for Bayrou will be devising a 2025 budget amid France's escalating debt concerns.

The government faces the formidable task of navigating through political deadlock and restoring economic stability while securing trust from lawmakers across the political spectrum.

