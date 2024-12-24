Left Menu

Biden's Commutation Sparks Debate on Federal Death Row

President Joe Biden has commuted the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates to life imprisonment. The decision has led to mixed reactions, with victims' families and activists expressing relief or anger. Some argue it's a victory for justice, while others see it as undermining the federal justice system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Columbia | Updated: 24-12-2024 03:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 03:07 IST
  • United States

In a significant decision announced on Monday, President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The move elicited a range of emotions, from anger to relief, among victims' families and others impacted by the crimes.

Critics, including supporters of former President Donald Trump, condemned the commutations as undermining the justice system, while death penalty opponents praised Biden for a long-awaited decision. The commutations excluded three high-profile inmates, including Dylann Roof, the Boston Marathon Bomber, and the perpetrator of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting.

This decision has sparked widespread debate across the nation, with advocacy groups hailing it as a step toward abolishing capital punishment, while Republican critics decried it as an affront to victims' rights and public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

