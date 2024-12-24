Biden's Commutation Sparks Debate on Federal Death Row

In a significant decision announced on Monday, President Joe Biden commuted the sentences of 37 federal death row inmates to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The move elicited a range of emotions, from anger to relief, among victims' families and others impacted by the crimes.

Critics, including supporters of former President Donald Trump, condemned the commutations as undermining the justice system, while death penalty opponents praised Biden for a long-awaited decision. The commutations excluded three high-profile inmates, including Dylann Roof, the Boston Marathon Bomber, and the perpetrator of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting.

This decision has sparked widespread debate across the nation, with advocacy groups hailing it as a step toward abolishing capital punishment, while Republican critics decried it as an affront to victims' rights and public order.

(With inputs from agencies.)