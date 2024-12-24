US Calls for Human Rights in Bangladesh Amid Rising Attacks on Hindus
Amid rising violence against minority Hindus in Bangladesh, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to emphasize commitment to human rights. This follows demands from Indian-American Congressman Shri Thanedar for the US to press Bangladesh to protect Hindu communities and restore peace.
Amid rising turmoil in Bangladesh, the international spotlight turns to human rights as reports of attacks on minority Hindus surge. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan recently held a critical conversation with Bangladesh's interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.
According to a White House readout, both leaders pledged to uphold human rights for all, irrespective of religion. This dialogue gains significance as US Congressman Shri Thanedar publicly called upon the White House to challenge Bangladesh's government on the violent acts against Hindus.
Adding urgency to the matter, Sullivan assured continued US support for Bangladesh's prosperity and stability while Hindu communities urge for action and protection amid escalating violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
