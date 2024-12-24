Controversy Erupts Over NHRC Chairperson Selection

Opposition leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, have voiced their disapproval over the recent selection process of the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) chairperson, which they described as 'fundamentally flawed' and 'pre-determined.'

They had proposed the appointment of Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman and Kuttiyil Mathew Joseph, highlighting the importance of inclusivity and a diverse leadership for the NHRC. Despite their recommendations, former Supreme Court judge Justice V Ramasubramanian was appointed as the new chairperson.

The dissenting leaders stressed the need for a balance that mirrors India's regional, caste, community, and religious diversity in such influential positions. They cautioned that neglecting these principles could erode public trust in the institution.

