UN Experts Demand Release of Pakistani Human Rights Defender Idris Khattak

A group of independent UN human rights experts has strongly condemned the five-year detention of prominent Pakistani human rights defender Idris Khattak, urging the Government of Pakistan to ensure his immediate and unconditional release.

Khattak, a well-known advocate for human rights and minority protections, was abducted in November 2019 by military authorities and has since faced what the experts describe as “egregious abuses and human rights violations.”

Khattak’s detention is widely viewed as retribution for his work documenting enforced disappearances and the repression of ethnic minorities in Pakistan's north-western regions. “The continued arbitrary deprivation of liberty of Mr. Khattak clearly appears to be direct retaliation for his human rights work,” the experts stated.

Despite international outcry, Khattak was convicted in a secret military court trial in December 2021 and sentenced to 14 years in prison. His appeal rights have been effectively denied due to lack of cooperation from military prosecuting authorities, prolonging his detention without access to civilian judicial protections.

Allegations of Torture and Health Concerns

The experts raised grave concerns about Khattak’s wellbeing. “Harsh prison conditions, forced labor detrimental to his health, and denial of adequate medical treatment have seriously threatened Mr. Khattak’s physical and mental integrity. He must be released before it is too late,” they said.

Reports suggest that Khattak has endured prolonged incommunicado detention, torture, and ill-treatment, compounded by the lack of fair trial and due process rights. His case exemplifies the increasing use of military courts to suppress dissent in Pakistan.

Chilling Effect on Civil Society

Khattak’s case has sent shockwaves through civil society and journalistic communities in Pakistan, the experts noted. “His detention and criminalization, following a grossly unfair military trial, have had a chilling effect on civil society and journalists in Pakistan,” they said. This trend has contributed to stigmatizing minority rights activism and reinforcing a climate of fear among human rights defenders.

Call for Accountability and Reform

The UN experts have called for an independent and impartial investigation into Khattak’s enforced disappearance and the violations he has suffered. They stressed the need to identify and prosecute those responsible, especially at command levels, and to provide adequate reparation to Khattak and his family.

The experts also criticized Pakistan's misuse of security laws to target peaceful activists and called for an end to the prosecution of civilians through military courts. These courts, they said, are inherently unfair and fail to ensure human rights protections.

Supreme Court Ruling Underscored

The experts highlighted the recent Pakistan Supreme Court decision declaring military trials of civilians unconstitutional and urged the government to comply with this ruling. They emphasized the importance of restoring the rule of law and civilian judicial oversight in cases involving civil society members.

Broader Implications

Khattak’s detention underscores the heightened repression against fundamental freedoms in Pakistan. His case symbolizes how the military justice system is being used to silence critical voices while enabling impunity for human rights violations.

“Pakistan must stop using security laws to criminalize legitimate civil society work,” the experts said. They reiterated the importance of ensuring justice for Khattak and fostering an environment where human rights defenders can operate without fear of retaliation.

The UN experts remain in contact with Pakistani authorities regarding the case, seeking accountability and an end to the use of military courts for prosecuting peaceful activists.