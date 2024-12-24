Left Menu

Sino-Japanese Talks: Navigating Seafood Imports and Nuclear Concerns

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya are set to meet in Beijing to discuss China's ban on Japanese seafood imports. The ban followed Japan's release of treated radioactive water from Fukushima. Both countries are exploring international monitoring arrangements to potentially resume imports.

In a significant diplomatic move, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will engage in talks with his Japanese counterpart, Takeshi Iwaya, in Beijing on Wednesday. The discussions are expected to focus on China's current ban on Japanese seafood imports, a ban that stems from Tokyo's decision to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

This meeting marks Iwaya's debut trip to Beijing since he assumed office in October, following an invitation from the Chinese government. The ban, implemented last August, remains a point of contention refueling diplomatic tensions between the two nations. The release of the water occurred despite protestations from China, which calls for stricter monitoring of the situation.

During a news briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted China's call for Japan to uphold commitments made in a September agreement. This would involve establishing a comprehensive international monitoring system and permitting countries like China to carry out independent assessments. Mao stated that China may adjust its import measures based on scientific evidence after effective long-term monitoring, though she noted China's continued opposition to the water discharge.

