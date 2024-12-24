Forgery Scandal: Man Arrested for Waqf Board Property Usurpation

Nasir Khan has been arrested in connection with a major forgery scandal involving the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board properties. Authorities took action after the Waqf Board lodged a formal complaint, accusing Khan of using fraudulent means to usurp their properties.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Tushar Singh, Khan allegedly forged documents, including fake seals and letterheads, to perpetrate the crime. A significant number of counterfeit documents and seals were confiscated from Khan's residence and office during police raids.

Khan is now facing charges of fraud and the creation and use of fake documents as genuine ones. The authorities have registered a case at Sanyogitaganj police station, and further investigations are currently underway.

