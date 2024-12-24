Left Menu

Forgery Scandal: Man Arrested for Waqf Board Property Usurpation

Nasir Khan has been arrested for allegedly using forged documents with fake seals to illegally acquire properties belonging to the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board. Following a complaint from the board, police conducted a raid and seized numerous counterfeit documents from Khan's premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:31 IST
Forgery Scandal: Man Arrested for Waqf Board Property Usurpation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nasir Khan has been arrested in connection with a major forgery scandal involving the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board properties. Authorities took action after the Waqf Board lodged a formal complaint, accusing Khan of using fraudulent means to usurp their properties.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Tushar Singh, Khan allegedly forged documents, including fake seals and letterheads, to perpetrate the crime. A significant number of counterfeit documents and seals were confiscated from Khan's residence and office during police raids.

Khan is now facing charges of fraud and the creation and use of fake documents as genuine ones. The authorities have registered a case at Sanyogitaganj police station, and further investigations are currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024