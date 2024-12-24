Friendship Turned Fatal: Arrest of Fugitive in Maharashtra

A man accused of murdering his friend in Latur, Maharashtra, has been apprehended after evading capture for over two months, authorities reported.

Sultan Gaffar Qureshi, a Shahavalli Mohalla resident, was taken into custody on Sunday after a thorough search spanning several states in India. The arrest came after Qureshi's alleged involvement in the killing of his friend, Paigambar Hajimalang Sayyed, following an altercation outside a local wine shop in October.

A specialized police team, led by Inspector Sanjeevan Mirkale, tracked Qureshi to the Solapur-Karnataka border, where he was found living a transient lifestyle, working odd jobs, and evading law enforcement through intelligence gathered from informants.

(With inputs from agencies.)