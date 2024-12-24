Left Menu

Friendship Turned Fatal: Arrest of Fugitive in Maharashtra

A man, Sultan Gaffar Qureshi, was arrested for allegedly killing his friend Paigambar Hajimalang Sayyed in Latur, Maharashtra. The crime occurred during an altercation, leading to a two-month manhunt across multiple states. Qureshi was eventually captured near the Maharashtra-Karnataka border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 24-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 18:59 IST
Friendship Turned Fatal: Arrest of Fugitive in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man accused of murdering his friend in Latur, Maharashtra, has been apprehended after evading capture for over two months, authorities reported.

Sultan Gaffar Qureshi, a Shahavalli Mohalla resident, was taken into custody on Sunday after a thorough search spanning several states in India. The arrest came after Qureshi's alleged involvement in the killing of his friend, Paigambar Hajimalang Sayyed, following an altercation outside a local wine shop in October.

A specialized police team, led by Inspector Sanjeevan Mirkale, tracked Qureshi to the Solapur-Karnataka border, where he was found living a transient lifestyle, working odd jobs, and evading law enforcement through intelligence gathered from informants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024