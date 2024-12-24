Friendship Turned Fatal: Arrest of Fugitive in Maharashtra
A man, Sultan Gaffar Qureshi, was arrested for allegedly killing his friend Paigambar Hajimalang Sayyed in Latur, Maharashtra. The crime occurred during an altercation, leading to a two-month manhunt across multiple states. Qureshi was eventually captured near the Maharashtra-Karnataka border.
A man accused of murdering his friend in Latur, Maharashtra, has been apprehended after evading capture for over two months, authorities reported.
Sultan Gaffar Qureshi, a Shahavalli Mohalla resident, was taken into custody on Sunday after a thorough search spanning several states in India. The arrest came after Qureshi's alleged involvement in the killing of his friend, Paigambar Hajimalang Sayyed, following an altercation outside a local wine shop in October.
A specialized police team, led by Inspector Sanjeevan Mirkale, tracked Qureshi to the Solapur-Karnataka border, where he was found living a transient lifestyle, working odd jobs, and evading law enforcement through intelligence gathered from informants.
