Revolutionizing Consumer Safety: India's Bold New Measures

In a significant move to fortify consumer protection, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has introduced groundbreaking initiatives, including AI-enabled helplines and tools designed to detect misleading marketing practices. These measures coincide with pledges from major e-commerce players to bolster online shopping safety.

Major platforms such as Reliance Retail, Tata Sons, and Zomato committed to a safety pledge amid the government's newly launched consumer protection mechanisms, including the AI-driven National Consumer Helpline, e-maap portal, and Jago Grahak Jago mobile application.

Highlighting advancements in resolving consumer disputes, Minister Joshi noted at the National Consumer Day event that 6,587 cases have been settled through the consumer court system this year, while the e-Daakhil Portal sees complete adoption in Karnataka, Punjab, and Rajasthan for online complaint filing.

