Revolutionizing Consumer Safety: India's Bold New Measures

Minister Pralhad Joshi has launched initiatives to enhance consumer protection, including AI-driven tools to detect deceptive practices. Top e-commerce companies pledged to increase online safety while the government introduced new consumer protection tools like AI-enabled helpline, benefiting consumers through expedited dispute resolutions and digital access to justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move to fortify consumer protection, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has introduced groundbreaking initiatives, including AI-enabled helplines and tools designed to detect misleading marketing practices. These measures coincide with pledges from major e-commerce players to bolster online shopping safety.

Major platforms such as Reliance Retail, Tata Sons, and Zomato committed to a safety pledge amid the government's newly launched consumer protection mechanisms, including the AI-driven National Consumer Helpline, e-maap portal, and Jago Grahak Jago mobile application.

Highlighting advancements in resolving consumer disputes, Minister Joshi noted at the National Consumer Day event that 6,587 cases have been settled through the consumer court system this year, while the e-Daakhil Portal sees complete adoption in Karnataka, Punjab, and Rajasthan for online complaint filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

