Assam Elections May Delay Border Dispute Resolution with Meghalaya

Meghalaya's Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, expressed concerns that the upcoming assembly elections in Assam could impede the resolution of the long-standing border dispute between the two northeastern states.

According to Tynsong, the elections, scheduled for next year, might disrupt the joint inspections of the disputed areas by regional committees. The inspections are crucial to addressing unresolved tensions along the border.

The states had previously signed a Memorandum of Understanding to resolve issues in these sensitive zones. Tynsong highlights logistical challenges and political engagements as potential causes of further delays in the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)