Assam Elections May Delay Border Dispute Resolution with Meghalaya

The upcoming assembly elections in Assam could delay efforts to resolve the border dispute with Meghalaya. Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong indicated that the elections might hinder the joint inspections required to address six unresolved areas. Political and logistical challenges contribute to the delay amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 25-07-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 16:38 IST
  • India

Meghalaya's Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, expressed concerns that the upcoming assembly elections in Assam could impede the resolution of the long-standing border dispute between the two northeastern states.

According to Tynsong, the elections, scheduled for next year, might disrupt the joint inspections of the disputed areas by regional committees. The inspections are crucial to addressing unresolved tensions along the border.

The states had previously signed a Memorandum of Understanding to resolve issues in these sensitive zones. Tynsong highlights logistical challenges and political engagements as potential causes of further delays in the negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

