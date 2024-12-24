Recreational Drug Lab Exposed in Telangana: A Breakthrough by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) announced on Tuesday that a secretive recreational drug lab had been shut down in Telangana, resulting in the arrest of an organic chemistry postgraduate employed by a pharmaceutical company. The lab was discovered in the Gummadidala industrial area of Sangareddy district, some 50 km from Hyderabad, according to the NCB's statement.

The agency seized a significant haul of 32.5 kg of alprazolam, a prescription drug often abused for recreational use and mixing with toddy, valued at approximately Rs 6.5 crore. The suspect, described as a highly educated professional with expertise in organic chemistry, had allegedly leased the venue from a pharmaceutical firm to operate this illicit facility.

The breakthrough followed a rigorous three-month investigation, initially sparked by the discovery of 6 kg of alprazolam at the Shadnagar Toll Plaza near Hyderabad in September. The NCB noted that this incident marks the eighth clandestine drug laboratory shut down this year in India, with previous operations spearheaded in Bhopal and Noida.

(With inputs from agencies.)