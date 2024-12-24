New criminal laws becoming protectors of civil rights, basis of 'ease of justice': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam - are becoming protectors of civil rights and the basis of 'ease of justice'.

Chairing a review meeting here on the implementation of the three criminal laws in Uttarakhand, Shah asked Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to put into effect the new laws 100 per cent as soon as possible.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which came into effect on July 1, replaced the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively.

During the discussion in the meeting, Shah said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the three new criminal laws are becoming the protectors of civil rights and the basis of 'ease of justice', an official statement said.

Shah said the new laws are victim and citizen centric and they need to be implemented promptly with this spirit.

He said the Uttarakhand government should make efforts to fill the gaps in technology and other areas for 100 per cent implementation of the new laws.

The home minister said the Uttarakhand government should give priority to 100 per cent implementation of the new laws in all police stations and jails in areas where more FIRs are registered.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and current status of various new provisions related to police, jails, courts, prosecution and forensics in Uttarakhand, the statement said.

Emphasising on the use of technology, Shah said more than one forensic mobile van should be available in every district of the state.

He said for forensic visits, teams should be divided into three categories - serious, normal and very normal, so that resources can be utilised better.

Along with this, the home minister also emphasised that a protocol should be made to decide the designated place for video conferencing and the cameras installed at all places should be of excellent quality.

He said there should be regular and continuous monitoring of how many of the accused named under the Zero FIRs registered have been brought to justice and how many FIRs have been transferred to the states.

Shah asked Dhami to review the progress of implementation of the three new laws every 15 days and the chief secretary and DGP once a week with the officials of all the departments concerned.

He suggested to the DGP of Uttarakhand to ensure that all the Superintendents of Police investigate the cases within the prescribed timelines.

Besides Shah and Dhami, top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Uttarakhand government attended the meeting.

