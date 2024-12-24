Stray dog attack claims life of elderly woman in Kerala's Alappuzha

An elderly woman died after being attacked by a stray dog in Kerala's coastal district of Alappuzha on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, identified as Karthyayani (81), hailed from Thakazhi near Ambalappuzha in the district.

She sustained serious wounds to her face and other parts of her body in the stray dog attack, which occurred at her son's residence in the Valiazheekal area under the jurisdiction of Thrikkunnapuzha police station at around 4 pm, they said.

The woman, who had travelled from Thakazhi to visit her son and his family, was alone at the residence when the incident took place.

Karthyayani was found lying in a room of the house by her son and daughter-in-law when they returned home.

She was immediately rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vandanam but could not be saved, police said.

Her body has been moved to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)