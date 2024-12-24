Boat explosion at South Florida marina kills 1, injures 5 others

A boat explosion at a South Florida marina has left one person dead and five others injured, officials said.

The explosion occurred Monday night at the Lauderdale Marina, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said in a social media post.

Rescue workers transported five people to local hospitals, three with traumatic injuries, officials said. A sixth person was found dead in the water several hours later by the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Fire rescue officials said they didn't immediately know what caused the explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)