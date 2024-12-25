At least 3 people injured in Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv, mayor says
At least three people were wounded in a massive Russian missile attack on Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine on Wednesday morning, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.
Ukrainian air forces said Kharkiv was attacked by ballistic missiles, and local governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messenger that there were "damages to civilian non-residential infrastructure".
