Man found dead in drain in Thane; cops launch probe

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-12-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 11:17 IST
Man found dead in drain in Thane; cops launch probe
The body of a 45-year-old man was found in a drain in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, civic officials said.

The disaster control room here received a call at 9.16 am about the body being spotted in the drain at Raghunath Nagar in Wagle Estate area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Emergency response teams, including local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell members, rushed to the site.

It took them nearly an hour to retrieve the body from the drain, the official said. The deceased was identified as Sunil Jagdish Thakur, he said, adding the circumstances leading to his death were not yet clear.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, a police official said.

A probe was on into the man's death, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

