China extends EU brandy anti-dumping investigation

China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday it would extend the duration of its anti-dumping investigation into brandy originating from the European Union.

Preliminary findings from the probe have shown dumping of EU brandy threatens to damage China's sector, the ministry said in October as it imposed temporary measures on EU brandy imports.

The ministry previously said the probe would end before Jan. 5 but could be extended.

