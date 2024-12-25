Left Menu

China extends EU brandy anti-dumping investigation

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 25-12-2024 13:18 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 13:18 IST
China extends EU brandy anti-dumping investigation
  • Country:
  • China

China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday it would extend the duration of its anti-dumping investigation into brandy originating from the European Union.

Preliminary findings from the probe have shown dumping of EU brandy threatens to damage China's sector, the ministry said in October as it imposed temporary measures on EU brandy imports.

The ministry previously said the probe would end before Jan. 5 but could be extended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Promoting Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Through Effective Supply-Side Policies

South Korea’s Big Push Strategy: Lessons in Industrial Growth and Policy Coordination

Strengthening Economic Growth Through Tax Reforms and Debt Management Solutions

Global Economy at a Crossroads: IMF Urges Action on Inflation, Debt, and Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024