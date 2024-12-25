Left Menu

Vizhinjam Port welcomes its 100th commercial vessel

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 17:33 IST
Vizhinjam Port in Kerala marked a milestone on Wednesday by welcoming its 100th commercial vessel, MSC MICHELA.

The vessel, sailing under the flag of Portugal, with an impressive Length Overall (LOA) of 299.87 metres and a draft of 12.5 metres, berthed at 1:30 PM, marking a significant achievement in Vizhinjam Port's operations on Christmas Day, a port official said here.

The vessel, which arrived from Mumbai, will depart for Shanghai after completing the unloading of containers, he said.

It was on 12 July 2024 that the 300-metre-long Chinese mothership 'San Fernando' berthed at the port here.

Equipped with modern equipment and advanced automation and IT systems, Vizhinjam is India's first semi-automated port.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

