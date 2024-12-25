Left Menu

Maharashtra govt will strengthen cooperative societies in rural areas: Minister

PTI | Latur | Updated: 25-12-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 20:29 IST
Maharashtra govt will strengthen cooperative societies in rural areas: Minister
Maharashtra Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil said on Wednesday that efforts are being taken to empower cooperative societies at the village level for holistic development.

Addressing a state-level meeting in Latur, Patil said 10,000 multi-purpose primary agricultural credit societies, dairy cooperatives, and fisheries cooperatives were established across the country under the Centre's 'Prosperity Through Cooperation' initiative.

''Efforts are being made to empower cooperative societies at the village level in Maharashtra. These societies will provide credit and other essential services, connecting citizens to the cooperative movement for holistic development,'' Patil said.

He said cooperative sugar mills and credit societies have significantly boosted Maharashtra's economy.

The minister said cooperative dairy societies will be strengthened in Marathwada with support from the National Dairy Development Board and Mother Dairy.

Cooperation Commissioner Deepak Taware said as many as 160 initiatives are being implemented nationwide to empower village-level cooperative societies, with the computerisation of 63,000 cooperative institutions, including 12,000 from Maharashtra.

NABARD Chief General Manager Rashmi Darade said steps are being taken to facilitate rural economic transactions and provide essential services through multi-purpose cooperative societies, with NABARD offering additional support.

