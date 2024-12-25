Woman files police complaint in south Delhi over AAP's Mahila Samman Yojana

A woman has filed a police complaint in south Delhi over AAP's announcement of Rs 2100 monthly payments to women if the party returned to power after the upcoming Assembly polls.

Police said they are looking into the complaint filed by the woman on Tuesday, alleging cheating in the name of 'Mahila Samman Yojna'.

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is only ''cheating'' the public with the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjivani Yojana and action should be taken against him.

AAP is registering women in the city in a campaign mode under the scheme to provide monthly honorarium of Rs 2100 to them after the party returns to power. The elections for the 70 member Delhi Assembly are due in February next year.

AAP claimed the registration figures for the Mahila Samman Yojna reached the highest mark so far on Wednesday with around a million women being registered across the city.

Nearly 2.2 million women in the city have been registered under the scheme so far, said the party.

Kejriwal earlier in the day said the announcement of providing Rs 2100 to women was a poll promise that AAP will fulfil after returning to power by winning the upcoming polls.

Delhi BJP took a dig at AAP, saying it could have claimed a higher figure of registration.

Party spokesperson Nyoma Gupta said AAP's claim of registration of 10 lakh women under the scheme was ''laughable''. The party should have claimed 25 lakh registrations since there is no computerised system involved, she said.

