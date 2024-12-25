Left Menu

Woman files police complaint in south Delhi over AAP's Mahila Samman Yojana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 25-12-2024 22:12 IST
Woman files police complaint in south Delhi over AAP's Mahila Samman Yojana
  • Country:
  • India

A woman has filed a police complaint in south Delhi over AAP's announcement of Rs 2100 monthly payments to women if the party returned to power after the upcoming Assembly polls.

Police said they are looking into the complaint filed by the woman on Tuesday, alleging cheating in the name of 'Mahila Samman Yojna'.

South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is only ''cheating'' the public with the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjivani Yojana and action should be taken against him.

AAP is registering women in the city in a campaign mode under the scheme to provide monthly honorarium of Rs 2100 to them after the party returns to power. The elections for the 70 member Delhi Assembly are due in February next year.

AAP claimed the registration figures for the Mahila Samman Yojna reached the highest mark so far on Wednesday with around a million women being registered across the city.

Nearly 2.2 million women in the city have been registered under the scheme so far, said the party.

Kejriwal earlier in the day said the announcement of providing Rs 2100 to women was a poll promise that AAP will fulfil after returning to power by winning the upcoming polls.

Delhi BJP took a dig at AAP, saying it could have claimed a higher figure of registration.

Party spokesperson Nyoma Gupta said AAP's claim of registration of 10 lakh women under the scheme was ''laughable''. The party should have claimed 25 lakh registrations since there is no computerised system involved, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

England's Phoenix: Ben Stokes' Battle with Injury

 Global
2
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Interest Rates Drive Global Currency Trends

 Global
3
Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Acquisition Faces CFIUS Hurdles

 United States
4
CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

CFIUS Struggles with Nippon Steel's U.S. Steel Bid

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reducing Urban Heat Risks: Korea’s Success in Policy-Driven Climate Resilience

How UPI and Open Banking Revolutionize Credit Access for Underserved Communities

Transforming Ghanaian Agriculture: The Role of Digital Credit and Timely Loan Delivery

Harnessing Tourism’s Role in Global Value Chains for Sustainable Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024