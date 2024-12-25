Following are the top stories at 10:25 pm: NATION DEL36 UKD-ACCIDENT-2NDLD BUS **** U'khand: Child among 4 killed, 23 hurt as bus falls into deep gorge in Bhimtal Nainital: Four people, including a woman and a child, died and 23 got injured after a roadways bus fell into a 1,500 ft deep gorge in Bhimtal's Saldi area on Wednesday. **** DEL30 DL-KEJRIWAL-LD SCHEMES **** Delhi CM Atishi may be arrested in a fake case: Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Wednesday that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi may be arrested in a ''fake'' case by the central investigative agencies at the behest of the BJP. **** DEL34 LD COLD **** North India continues to reel under cold wave conditions; no 'white Christmas' in Srinagar, Shimla New Delhi: North India continued to reel under severe cold wave conditions on Wednesday though tourists in favourite destinations such as Srinagar and Shimla remained deprived of witnessing a ''white Christmas''. **** BOM33 GA-BOAT CAPSIZE **** One dead, 20 rescued after tourist boat capsizes off Calangute beach in Goa Panaji: One person died and 20 others were rescued after a tourist boat capsized in the Arabian Sea off Calangute beach in North Goa on Wednesday, police said. **** DEL41 AP-LD NAIDU **** Andhra CM Naidu meets PM Modi, three Union ministers New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and discussed issues related to the state. **** DEL33 PERSONNEL-RESHUFFLE **** Arunish Chawla named revenue secretary, Manipur CS Vineet Joshi to be higher education secretary New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Arunish Chawla has been appointed the revenue secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Wednesday. **** DEL40 PB-DALLEWAL-AAP **** Punjab AAP leaders meet Dallewal at Khanauri, extend support to farmers' demands Chandigarh: Extended their support to the farmers' demands, a delegation of Punjab's ruling AAP on Wednesday met farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal at Khanauri protest site and urged him to take medical treatment saying that his health is ''important''. **** MDS17 TN-STUDENT-2ND LD HARASSMENT **** Anna University girl student 'sexually assaulted', biryani seller held Chennai: An Anna University girl student was allegedly sexually assaulted and a 37-year old man, who sells biryani on the pavement, has been arrested for the crime, police said on Wednesday. **** DEL35 LD CHRISTMAS **** Christmas celebrations grip country New Delhi: Yuletide spirit gripped the nation as people thronged churches across states for special prayers on Christmas and families came together to celebrate the joyous occasion. **** DEL38 PM-SWAMITVA **** Over 58 lakh SVAMITVA property cards to be issued, PM to address virtual event on Friday New Delhi: Over 58 lakh property cards providing 'Record of Rights' will be issued for owners in over 50,000 villages across 12 states and union territories on Friday at a virtual event which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials of Panchayati Raj Ministry said on Wednesday. **** MDS19 TL-PUSHPA-STAMPEDE-LD ASSISTANCE **** Actor Allu Arjun, makers of 'Pushpa' announce Rs 2 cr financial aid for family of stampede victim Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun and makers of the film 'Pushpa' on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 2 crore for the family of the woman who died in a stampede during the film's screening at a theatre here on December 4. **** CAL25 MN-CM-LD PEACE **** Manipur needs immediate peace, understanding between two communities: CM Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said the state, which has been in the grip of ethnic violence since May last year, needs immediate peace and appealed to two communities to reach an understanding. **** LEGAL LGD5 GREEN-KARNATAKA-RIVER **** Arkavathy river pollution: NGT issues notice to CPCB, others New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from the Central Pollution Control Board and others in a matter regarding alarming levels of heavy metals and toxic substances found in Karnataka's Arkavathy river. **** FOREIGN FGN43 PAK-MILITANTS **** 13 TTP terrorists killed by security forces northwestern Pakistan Peshawar: At least 13 terrorists linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed by the security forces on Wednesday during an intelligence-based in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said. **** FGN56 PAK-MINISTER **** Pak minister defends military trial of civilians Islamabad: A Pakistani minister on Wednesday defended the military trial of civilians, saying that such courts were competent to deal with the cases related to attacks on army facilities. **** ARD ARD

