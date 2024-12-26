World of literature has become poorer: Murmu on Malayalam writer Vasudevan Nair's demise
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair and said with his passing away, the world of literature has become poorer. He was 91.In a post on X, Murmu said, With the demise of Shri M T Vasudevan Nair, renowned Malayalam writer, the world of literature has become poorer.
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair and said with his passing away, the world of literature has become poorer. Popularly known as MT, Nair died at a hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala on Wednesday evening. He was 91.
In a post on X, Murmu said, ''With the demise of Shri M T Vasudevan Nair, renowned Malayalam writer, the world of literature has become poorer. Rural India came alive in his writings.'' ''He was honoured with major literary awards and had made significant contribution to films. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family, and the large number of his readers and admirers,'' the president said.
