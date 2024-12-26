World of literature has become poorer: Murmu on Malayalam writer Vasudevan Nair's demise

Left Menu

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair and said with his passing away, the world of literature has become poorer. He was 91.In a post on X, Murmu said, With the demise of Shri M T Vasudevan Nair, renowned Malayalam writer, the world of literature has become poorer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 09:34 IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair and said with his passing away, the world of literature has become poorer. Popularly known as MT, Nair died at a hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala on Wednesday evening. He was 91.

In a post on X, Murmu said, ''With the demise of Shri M T Vasudevan Nair, renowned Malayalam writer, the world of literature has become poorer. Rural India came alive in his writings.'' ''He was honoured with major literary awards and had made significant contribution to films. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family, and the large number of his readers and admirers,'' the president said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

