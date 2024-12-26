Closure of Karnataka's Longest-Running Murder Case After 44 Years

The Karnataka High Court has officially closed the book on one of the state's longest-running murder cases, involving a 68-year-old Bengaluru resident. Stemming from a land dispute in what was once the undivided Dakshina Kannada district, the case had languished in the legal system for 44 years.

The case, which originated in June 1979, revolved around an altercation involving Sri Admar Math in Udupi. Initially, several individuals, including Seetharama Bhat and Kitta alias Krishnappa, faced charges. While Kitta's conviction was overturned on appeal, Bhat's sentence was upheld, prompting further legal complications.

Recently, Udupi police aimed to proceed against Chandrashekar Bhat, alias Chandra, who argued he was unaware of the case while residing in Bengaluru. Justice M Nagaprasanna ultimately ruled that due to the unavailability of witnesses and previous acquittals, continuing the trial would be an inefficient use of judicial resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)