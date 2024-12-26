Pet-Related Tensions at Maharashtra's 'Maha Adiveshan'

Pet-related disturbances, particularly involving dogs, are a growing concern in housing societies across Maharashtra's Thane district. This issue is set to take center stage at a three-day convention, the 'Maha Adiveshan,' starting Friday, with 2,500 housing societies already signed up.

The convention, expected to draw around 25,000 participants, aims to address the escalating conflicts these disturbances cause, as well as the subsequent law and order challenges. According to Sitaram Rane, president of the Thane District Co-operative Housing Federation Ltd, resolving such issues has been complicated by interference from animal welfare organizations.

Highlighting the safety risks, Rane noted children's vulnerability to dog bites, which have resulted in severe injuries and fatalities. He emphasized the need for stricter pet handling regulations and their inclusion in cooperative society rules. While pet-related issues will be a focal point, the 'Maha Adiveshan' will also tackle various pressing concerns faced by housing societies.

(With inputs from agencies.)