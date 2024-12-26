Crackdown in Udhampur: Key Terror Associate Detained
A terror associate in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district was detained under the Public Safety Act for supporting terrorist organizations. Identified as Abdul Qayoom, he provided logistical aid and guidance to terror groups. His arrest is part of a broader crackdown against terror supporters in the area.
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have detained a suspected accomplice in terrorism under the Public Safety Act. The individual, known as Abdul Qayoom, allegedly facilitated logistical support and guidance to terrorist factions.
This operation is part of the police's ongoing efforts to dismantle networks aiding terrorism within the district. Qayoom's arrest marks a significant achievement in the fight against regional terror activities, bringing the number of detained associates to three, according to officials.
Qayoom, alias Bittu, resident of Kadwah in Basantgarh, faced several charges before his detention. Law enforcement continues its crackdown, recently detaining another associate, Abdul Satar, for his involvement in similar activities. The authorities remain vigilant in their mission to curb terrorism in the region.
