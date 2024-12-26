Left Menu

Crackdown in Udhampur: Key Terror Associate Detained

A terror associate in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district was detained under the Public Safety Act for supporting terrorist organizations. Identified as Abdul Qayoom, he provided logistical aid and guidance to terror groups. His arrest is part of a broader crackdown against terror supporters in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-12-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 16:11 IST
Crackdown in Udhampur: Key Terror Associate Detained
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have detained a suspected accomplice in terrorism under the Public Safety Act. The individual, known as Abdul Qayoom, allegedly facilitated logistical support and guidance to terrorist factions.

This operation is part of the police's ongoing efforts to dismantle networks aiding terrorism within the district. Qayoom's arrest marks a significant achievement in the fight against regional terror activities, bringing the number of detained associates to three, according to officials.

Qayoom, alias Bittu, resident of Kadwah in Basantgarh, faced several charges before his detention. Law enforcement continues its crackdown, recently detaining another associate, Abdul Satar, for his involvement in similar activities. The authorities remain vigilant in their mission to curb terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024