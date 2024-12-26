Crackdown in Udhampur: Key Terror Associate Detained

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have detained a suspected accomplice in terrorism under the Public Safety Act. The individual, known as Abdul Qayoom, allegedly facilitated logistical support and guidance to terrorist factions.

This operation is part of the police's ongoing efforts to dismantle networks aiding terrorism within the district. Qayoom's arrest marks a significant achievement in the fight against regional terror activities, bringing the number of detained associates to three, according to officials.

Qayoom, alias Bittu, resident of Kadwah in Basantgarh, faced several charges before his detention. Law enforcement continues its crackdown, recently detaining another associate, Abdul Satar, for his involvement in similar activities. The authorities remain vigilant in their mission to curb terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)