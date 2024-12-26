RAF Warns Against Fraudulent Claims, Highlights Road Safety Measures

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has raised concerns about a rising trend of individuals intentionally causing collisions to claim compensation. The RAF emphasized that such behavior is hazardous and strains its resources, impacting its ability to process legitimate claims efficiently.

Intentional Accidents and Non-Compensation

The RAF revealed that some fraudsters deliberately throw themselves in front of moving vehicles, ensuring the impact is not fatal but severe enough to file claims. However, the RAF clarified that it does not compensate individuals who intentionally cause accidents, even in cases resulting in serious injuries or death.

“In cases of death, the RAF does not compensate beneficiaries of individuals who were the authors of their own misfortune,” the RAF stated.

RAF Act and Claim Rejection

The RAF Act mandates that fault, negligence, and other contributory factors be thoroughly assessed for each claim. Between 2021 and 2024, over 49,000 claims were rejected for various reasons, including:

Claimants being solely responsible for the crash.

Claimants passing away before finalizing their claims.

Insignificant injuries that do not warrant damages.

Fraudulent claims.

Festive Season Road Safety Statistics

South Africa’s festive season sees a spike in road crashes, with over 7,987 fatalities recorded during a five-year period. These accidents, tracked between December 1 and January 11 annually, revealed that 84% of incidents were caused by human error. Pedestrians and passengers were the most affected (40% and 33%, respectively), followed by drivers (26%) and cyclists (1%).

Limited RAF Coverage

The RAF reiterated that it does not compensate for the loss of life itself but only covers cremation or burial expenses.

Road Safety Tips

To ensure safer roads, the RAF offered key safety advice:

Wear bright-colored clothing when walking after sunset.

Cross roads cautiously at safe points; avoid running.

Refrain from drinking and driving or texting while driving.

Maintain proper tyre pressure and a safe following distance.

Avoid driving or walking on roads when unwell.

Reaching the RAF for Assistance

In case of an accident, claimants can contact the RAF through the following channels:

Contact Centre: 087 820 1111 (Monday to Friday, 07:45 to 16:00).

WhatsApp: 071 605 4707.

SMS: 44930.

Email: contactcentre@raf.co.za.

The RAF also has offices nationwide, with details available on its official website at www.raf.co.za.

Strengthening Efforts Against Fraud

To combat fraudulent claims, the RAF continues to scrutinize all applications rigorously. By enhancing awareness and promoting road safety, the Fund aims to support rightful claimants while mitigating misuse of its resources.