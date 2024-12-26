Left Menu

Unlicensed Liquor Party Busted in Noida

Five individuals were arrested for illegally serving liquor at a Christmas party in Noida after a raid by the excise department. The raid, led by Excise Inspector Shikha Thakur, uncovered Delhi-labeled liquor without a license at Siddiqui Farmhouse. A case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 26-12-2024 18:01 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 18:01 IST
Unlicensed Liquor Party Busted in Noida
Noida authorities arrested five people for illegally serving alcohol at a Christmas party in a farmhouse. The action came after a tip-off led to a raid by the excise department.

Excise Inspector Shikha Thakur and her team uncovered illicit Delhi-labeled liquor at Siddiqui Farmhouse in Sector 135.

The operation resulted in a case against the organizers under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, including arrests of Ramnaresh, Lalit Sharma, Manoj Kumar, Rajkumar, and Kalpana Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

