Unlicensed Liquor Party Busted in Noida

Noida authorities arrested five people for illegally serving alcohol at a Christmas party in a farmhouse. The action came after a tip-off led to a raid by the excise department.

Excise Inspector Shikha Thakur and her team uncovered illicit Delhi-labeled liquor at Siddiqui Farmhouse in Sector 135.

The operation resulted in a case against the organizers under the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita, including arrests of Ramnaresh, Lalit Sharma, Manoj Kumar, Rajkumar, and Kalpana Sharma.

