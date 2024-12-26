Electricity Scandal: Power Theft Allegations at MP's Residence

In a significant development, officials from the electricity department in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district have alleged power theft from the residence of local MP Zia ur Rahman Barq. This allegation emerged following an examination of two electricity meters installed at his residence.

Though representatives accompanying the examination claimed the meters were unaltered and properly functioning, department officials reported discrepancies. An MRI (Meter Reading Instrument) report showed no recorded consumption from May 30 to December 13, suggesting possible power bypassing. These findings surfaced while the district was embroiled in tensions over a disputed site survey.

Superintendent Engineer Supreet Singh confirmed that further legal actions are anticipated contingent upon the final investigation report, as initial meter reports imply misconduct consistent with power theft practices.

