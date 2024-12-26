Police Crackdown: Eight Notorious Criminals Arrested in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended eight notorious criminals in separate encounters across various districts. Notably, officers in Lucknow captured four robbers after an early morning shootout, recovering stolen property. Additionally, two were apprehended in Krishna Nagar, and others were caught in Bahraich, although one suspect remains at large.
In a sweeping operation, Uttar Pradesh Police successfully detained eight high-profile criminals across multiple districts following separate encounters, authorities announced on Thursday.
In Lucknow, police apprehended four robbers during an early morning encounter, recovering illegal firearms, looted cash, and a stolen car. During the operation, Aman Singh and Veer Yadav were injured in a gunfight, while an additional juvenile suspect was also taken into custody.
In related events, two individuals were arrested in Krishna Nagar after a similar confrontation, and further engagements in Bahraich led to more arrests, while another suspect managed to evade capture, police officials confirmed.
