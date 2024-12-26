Police Crackdown: Eight Notorious Criminals Arrested in Uttar Pradesh

In a sweeping operation, Uttar Pradesh Police successfully detained eight high-profile criminals across multiple districts following separate encounters, authorities announced on Thursday.

In Lucknow, police apprehended four robbers during an early morning encounter, recovering illegal firearms, looted cash, and a stolen car. During the operation, Aman Singh and Veer Yadav were injured in a gunfight, while an additional juvenile suspect was also taken into custody.

In related events, two individuals were arrested in Krishna Nagar after a similar confrontation, and further engagements in Bahraich led to more arrests, while another suspect managed to evade capture, police officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)