Crackdown on Counterfeit Phone Accessories in Nagpur

Nagpur police have seized counterfeit smartphone accessories, valued at over Rs 2 crore, in raids at multiple shops. This includes fake Apple accessories worth Rs 59.94 lakh from Dhantoli and duplicate items worth Rs 1.57 crore from Sitabuldi. Legal action has been initiated under the Copyright Act.

Updated: 26-12-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 20:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, police in Nagpur, Maharashtra, have uncovered a large stock of counterfeit smartphone accessories exceeding Rs 2 crore in value. The operation involved multiple raids across various shops in the city, officials confirmed.

The crime branch conducted search operations at nine mobile phone stores situated in the Sitabuldi and Dhantoli areas. During these raids, authorities discovered fake accessories carrying the Apple brand logo valued at Rs 59.94 lakh in a Dhantoli shop, while similar counterfeit devices and accessories amounting to Rs 1.57 crore were seized from Sitabuldi shops.

Legal proceedings have been initiated as police have filed a case under the Copyright Act and other pertinent laws to address this illegal activity.

