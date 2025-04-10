Apple's Supply Chain: The Tariff Tug-of-War

The Trump administration has been pressing Apple to manufacture its iPhones in the United States through a series of tariffs on Chinese imports. However, experts argue that the tech giant's deeply rooted supply chain logistics in China make this move improbable, even with tariffs peaking at 145% on specific products.

Apple, which has long produced its iPhones offshore, would face enormous financial and logistical challenges by attempting a domestic shift. According to analyst Dan Ives, producing iPhones in the U.S. could escalate their price dramatically, potentially up to USD 3,000, which would severely impact the product's marketability.

Despite pressures from the U.S. government, Apple's existing strategies include investing in other technological advancements and market diversity, as seen in its USD 500 billion pledge towards jobs and infrastructure that excludes iPhone manufacturing. Apple's financial decisions hinge significantly on maintaining profitability in a complex trading environment.

