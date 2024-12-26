CID Steps In: Political Intrigue & Murder in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) has assumed control over two significant cases linked to the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, Massajog village's sarpanch. Authorities revealed this decision on Thursday amid escalating political demands for accountability.

The transfer of two pertinent cases to the CID — an extortion case involving Rs 2 crore and an assault case — reflects ongoing tensions. The opposition urges the removal of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde due to his alleged connection through associate Walmik Karad, who faces allegations. Despite these calls, Munde met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the volatile situation.

A special investigation team led by a deputy inspector general has been established to address the multifaceted nature of this case, aiming for thorough investigation and resolution. The complex probe highlights political dynamics, with further arrests anticipated as the investigation progresses.

