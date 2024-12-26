Left Menu

CID Steps In: Political Intrigue & Murder in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra CID has taken over cases related to the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Allegations against Dhananjay Munde’s associate, Walmik Karad, have led to political turmoil. The CID will also investigate related extortion and violence crimes, amidst political tensions and demands for action.

The Maharashtra Police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) has assumed control over two significant cases linked to the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, Massajog village's sarpanch. Authorities revealed this decision on Thursday amid escalating political demands for accountability.

The transfer of two pertinent cases to the CID — an extortion case involving Rs 2 crore and an assault case — reflects ongoing tensions. The opposition urges the removal of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde due to his alleged connection through associate Walmik Karad, who faces allegations. Despite these calls, Munde met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the volatile situation.

A special investigation team led by a deputy inspector general has been established to address the multifaceted nature of this case, aiming for thorough investigation and resolution. The complex probe highlights political dynamics, with further arrests anticipated as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

